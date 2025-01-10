Cold-stunned sea turtles receiving treatment after being rescued along the Texas coast

By Myra Sanchez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — Colder temperatures are not only a concern for humans but also for our animals in the ocean.

According to officials from the National Park Service, 27 cold-stunned turtles were located in Texas. This includes 7 from the Galveston Area, 1 from Aransas Bay, 18 from the Upper Laguna Madre, and 1 from the Lower Laguna Madre/South Padre Island.

All the green sea turtles were located alive.

“Thank you to many concerned private citizens who have rescued cold-stunned turtles and to staff and volunteers from the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, ARK, Sea World San Antonio, Texas State Aquarium, Texas Sea Life Center, Texas A&M University-Galveston, Houston Zoo, NOAA-Fisheries, Sea Turtle, Inc., Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas General Land Office, Texas Master Naturalist, Gladys Porter Zoo, University of Texas, Mission-Aransas Estuarine Research Reserve, Sea Tow, CCA, Coastal Bend Bays, and Estuaries Program, Keep Aransas County Beautiful, U.S. Coast Guard, Mid-Coast Sea Turtle Rescu,e and other organizations for their help with efforts to find, document, rehabilitate, and release cold-stunned turtles on the Texas coast,” stated Donna Shaver with the NPS.

