Tough realities of cutting taxes on tips, heroism amid LA fires, protein powder concerns: Catch up on the day’s stories

Stories of heroism are emerging as the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area rage out of control. Some firefighters and first responders are working 48-hour shifts, and a woman named Gail told CNN "I'm very grateful" for the volunteers who grabbed water hoses to try to help save her house.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Taxes on tips: President-elect Donald Trump promised to eliminate them, but some tough realities are becoming clearer. Only a small sliver of servers, bartenders and hairdressers would see the tax benefit because most don’t earn enough to pay federal income tax.

2️⃣ Jobs outlook: The final labor report for 2024 lands Friday morning, and while steady, sturdy and solid were ongoing themes in the jobs market this past year, 2025 has the potential to be anything but.

3️⃣ Heavy metals: Over-the-counter protein powders may contain disturbing levels of lead and cadmium, with the highest amounts found in plant-based, organic and chocolate-flavored products, an investigation found.

4️⃣ Travel forecast: Aviation developments are expected to come in fast and furious in the year ahead, with more options than ever before offered to fliers — but at a price. Here’s how air travel will change in 2025.

5️⃣ Royal treasures: Historical items hidden for decades have been uncovered in the crypts of a cathedral in Lithuania, including burial crowns and insignia belonging to medieval rulers. Some of them haven’t been seen since World War II broke out in 1939.

Watch this

💃🏽 Colorful tradition: People associate Brazil with Carnival, but there’s a little-known festival in the northeastern city of São Luis called “Bumba Meu Boi” or “Dance My Ox.” Dozens of groups perform, and the celebration dates back more than 300 years.

Top headlines

• Los Angeles faces apocalyptic scenes from fires as thousands of structures destroyed

• Biden delivers eulogy honoring his longtime friend Jimmy Carter at state funeral

• Potent winter storm strengthens, threatening snow, sleet and freezing rain

What’s buzzing

🏀 A perfect marriage: WNBA star Angel Reese landed a Vogue cover, posing for a story about how the worlds of fashion and sports have collided.

Check this out

🤖 ‘Cursed’: Charlie Engman leans into the strangeness of AI photographs and generates eerie images that feel set in the real world but toy with anatomy in unsettling ways.

$170 million

💰 That’s how much money President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural committee has already raised through donations — a record amount.

Quiz time

🥳 Which city — Nigeria’s largest — has become one of the world’s hottest winter party destinations?

﻿A. Kano

B. Abuja

C. Ibadan

D. Lagos

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

📱 Smooth move: John Legend’s daughter Luna is proving that she’s an impressive negotiator. In a hilarious exchange, the 8-year-old didn’t waste any time angling for a smartphone after learning that her parents don’t plan to let her have one until she’s 16. Check out her cheeky response.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Beach parties, festivals and performances fuel the energy in Lagos, the African country’s biggest city. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

