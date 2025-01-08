The Girl Scouts are retiring two cookie flavors after this season

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — It’s officially the beginning of Girl Scout cookie season, but it’s the end for two flavors.

The Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced that the “S’mores” and “Toast-Yay!” cookies will be discontinued after this year, joining the “Raspberry Rally” flavor in retirement.

GSUSA is likely hoping that the heads up won’t spark the online frenzy that happened two years ago, when the limited-edition raspberry cookie was more popular than anticipated and boxes were resold on eBay for as much as $30 each.

The S’mores were introduced in 2017 and the French toast-inspired Toast-Yay rolled out in 2021. GSUSA didn’t reveal the reason for the retirements, but it often refreshes the lineup.

Sadly, not even Girl Scout cookies are immune from inflation: The price of a box could cost $7 — an increase of $1 from the last two years. The organization last hiked prices to $6 in 2023, citing “rising production and material costs.” Prior to that, the cookies increased in price from $4 to $5 a box in 2015.

Prices are set by the councils and are based on several factors. “In some instances, councils are faced with the tough decision to raise prices, though prices have remained steady in many areas for a number of years,” a GSUSA spokesperson told CNN.

Nationally, the prices range from $4 to $7. However, some specialty products, like its gluten-free cookie varieties, might be priced higher “reflecting the cost of production,” the spokesperson said.

The cookies, which also include the popular Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs, among others, will be sold at booths beginning this week and online at the GSUSA website starting on February 21 through April.

The financially distressed 112-year-old organization recently voted to hike membership prices by 160% over the next two years.

Last September, the National Council voted to hike dues to $45 for the 2026 membership year and again to $65 in 2027. However, that’s a smaller increase than the $85 per scout originally proposed.

Membership dues are the Girl Scouts’ largest source of revenue, generating $38 million in 2023 from nearly 2 million total members. Despite supplementing dues with philanthropy and licensing deals, the organization is losing money, projecting operating losses of $5.6 million in 2024.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated how Girl Scout cookie revenue is distributed. It remains with local troops.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.