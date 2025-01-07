Zendaya and Tom Holland: A timeline of ‘Tomdaya’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It’s no surprise that Zendaya and Tom Holland have not rushed to publicly confirm whether or not they may be engaged after speculation sparked at the Golden Globes.

A seemingly massive diamond on Zendaya’s left ring finger at Sunday’s awards ceremony led to reports that Holland had privately popped the question to his “Spider-Man” costar over the holidays. CNN has reached out to representatives for both for comment.

But the internet, that had years earlier dubbed them “Tomdaya,” was thrilled.

Here’s a timeline of their relationship:

July 2017

The pair costarred in “Spider-Man:Homecoming,” with Holland playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Zendaya as his love interest Michelle or MJ.

The two spun a web of speculation early on that they were romantically involved due to their chemistry during the film’s press tour.

That wasn’t stemmed, in part, to a now-famous appearance they made on the show “Lip Sync Battle.”

Zendaya dressed as Bruno Mars to perform his hit “24K Magic,” while Holland stole the show with both his dress and dance moves performing Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

August 2017

Zendaya sought to shut down romance rumors when she told Variety “We are friends” and firmly told the publication, “No,” when asked if they were a love match.

“He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends,” she said. “This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

June 2019

Fans weren’t convinced that the two weren’t a couple, especially after they filmed “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and Zendaya wished Holland a happy 23rd birthday on social media.

“Happy birthday weirdo, thanks for being the wonderful person you are, we’re all very lucky to have you and your weirdness,” she wrote.

September 2019

Holland returned the favor on Zendaya’s special day, posting on social media, “The birthday girl…hope you’re having an amazing day!”

July 2021

The beans were spilled when the couple were photographed kissing in Holland’s car.

September 2021

Holland appeared to no longer feel the need for secrecy as that year he wished Zendaya a happy birthday using a photo showing them taking a selfie on the set of one of the Spider-Man films.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” he wrote in the caption. “Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

December 2021

Around the time “No Way Home” was released, Zendaya was posting her pride about her boyfriend.

“My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her in character and another which appeared to be of a young Holland also dressed as Spider-Man.

The couple also went viral for new press tour moments, including critiquing each other’s kitchen habits.

June 2022

Zendaya spoke out after a prank on social media that falsely claimed she and Holland were expecting went viral.

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” she posted in response. “Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly.”

June 2023

A year later they went viral for their obvious excitement at attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour stop in Warsaw, Poland.

September 2023

Zendaya took to her Instagram stories to deny rumors that she and Holland were engaged after fans and followers spotted a pearl ring on her hand.

“I posted it for my hat. Not for the ring on my right finger, you guys” she said in a video responding to the speculation. “Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the news? What?”

