‘So happy’: Shark attack victim surfing again after recovery

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

MAUI, Hawai’i (KITV) — Two months after losing a part of his right leg to a shark bite, Kenji Nonaka is grateful to finally be back surfing again.

“I so happy,” Nonaka said with a smile.

Nonaka’s first time back surfing was on Dec. 21 at Kahului Harbor, like an early Christmas gift he was hoping for.

The 61-year-old Wailuku resident said he is not afraid to be back in the ocean.

Nonaka went surfing 10 times after he fully recovered and wants to get back to going every day.

“Water is not scared, just make me happy,” Nonaka shared.

“But sometimes I little bit scared of the shark because sometimes a big fish jumps… but I still respect them.”

A shark bit off a part of Nonaka’s right leg from the knee down back in November at Waiehu Beach Park, a popular surfing spot also called “Sand Piles.”

Nonaka is thankful he had friends there at the time who gave him aid until first responders arrived.

The longtime surfer wanted to say mahalo to all those who helped save him and supported him through recovery.

“So many people supported me and helped me. I so happy, I just appreciate them,” Nonaka added.

This week Nonaka and his wife are headed to O’ahu to look for a prosthetic leg.

For now, Nonaka surfs laying down and sometimes on his knees, so he’s also looking for a specialized prosthetic so he can eventually surf standing up.

