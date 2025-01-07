After nearly four years, historic Manitou Springs Library to reopen at original location

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – After nearly four years, the historic Manitou Springs Library is finally reopening at its original location on Friday, Feb. 7.

The library, which was originally housed in the historic Carnegie Library building at 701 Manitou Avenue, has been housed in the Manitou Arts Center since 2021 due to ADA compliance issues with the older building.

Over the last three years, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) said the City of Manitou Springs, alongside a local task force, worked to raise the money needed to update the Carnegie Library to comply with today’s accessibility requirements.

The Carnegie Library, originally built in 1910, has undergone renovations since January 2024. The work was largely focused on preserving its historical significance while making the building ADA-accessible and also adding 3,000 square feet of space.

Those renovations were completed in December, and the library closed in November to begin the process of moving back to its original location.