WATCH: CDOT snow plows help apprehend suspect during police chase on I-70

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – Snowplow drivers are often working to keep our roads safe, but some Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) drivers went above and beyond on Thursday night when they assisted police with apprehending a suspect on I-70.

According to the Idaho Springs Police Department (ISPD), an officer was patrolling eastbound on I-70 just before midnight on Jan. 2 when he noticed a black Hyundai Accent driving with a non-functioning taillight.

But when he ran the Hyundai's plates, the officer learned that there were more severe problems then a broken taillight – the vehicle had been reported stolen, and was connected to an armed robbery in Lakewood on New Year’s Eve.

The officer attempted to pull over the car, but the driver, 27-year-old Brendan Fooks, didn't stop, police said.

The Clear Creek Sheriff's Office and the Gilpin Sheriff's Office stepped in to help in the pursuit, attempting to use stop sticks, but they were unsuccessful. They then tried a tactical rolling roadblock, but say the suspect "aggressively avoided the maneuver, striking a deputy's vehicle."

Unbeknownst to law enforcement, CDOT snowplows were traveling east on I-70 up Floyd Hill and began to slow down, blocking the suspect's path and ending the pursuit.

Fooks was taken into custody, where he admitted to police that he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and was in the area looking for businesses to steal from.

When police searched the vehicle, officers say they discovered alcohol, drug paraphernalia and tools commonly used for burglary.

Fooks already had two active warrants out of Broomfield for trespassing and shoplifting. He was arrested on those warrants and charged with several new offenses, including vehicular eluding, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, and displaying fictitious license plates.