Prosecutors disagree with Jennifer Crumbley’s request for release

By Ryan Jeltema

OXFORD, Michigan (WJRT) — The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office says there is no reason the mother of the Oxford High School shooter should be granted a new trial or released on bond.

Jennifer Crumbley asked the court last month to have her involuntary manslaughter conviction thrown out or grant her a new trial.

She is the mother of Ethan Crumbley, who shot and killed four students in the school on Nov. 30, 2021. Six other students and one teacher were injured in the shooting.

Jennifer Crumbley and her husband, James, were convicted of involuntary manslaughter for failing to care for their son’s mental health needs and for providing him the murder weapon. Both received a 15-year prison sentence.

Jennifer Crumbley’s lawyer argued she is not a flight risk and poses no danger.

Prosecutors responded by saying that Crumbley received a fair trial and she should continue serving her prison sentence. The Crumbleys are the first parents to be convicted for a mass shooting committed by their child.

