Skip to Content
News

Plane lands safely on Highway 105 in El Paso County

The plane sitting in a field next to Highway 105
Courtesy of Ethan Mathews
The plane sitting in a field next to Highway 105
By
today at 5:20 PM
Published 5:29 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) has confirmed to KRDO13 that a plane landed safely on Highway 105 Monday.

According to EPCSO, the plane landed safely on Highway 105 between Monument and Palmer Lake. No injuries were reported.

Local law enforcement says the roadway is not blocked at this time.

According to registration information, the fixed-wing, single-engine plane is owned by an individual in Elbert, Colorado.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content