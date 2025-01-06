Plane lands safely on Highway 105 in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) has confirmed to KRDO13 that a plane landed safely on Highway 105 Monday.

According to EPCSO, the plane landed safely on Highway 105 between Monument and Palmer Lake. No injuries were reported.

Local law enforcement says the roadway is not blocked at this time.

According to registration information, the fixed-wing, single-engine plane is owned by an individual in Elbert, Colorado.