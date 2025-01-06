Look of the Week: Kylie Jenner’s Golden Globes dress was a nod to Liz Hurley

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet renewed their status as one of Hollywood’s most discussed couples after an affectionate appearance at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. It was Jenner’s second time at the ceremony supporting Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Actor in Musical or Comedy for his turn as Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.” Last year, the couple made a somewhat lowkey official debut, Chalamet in a sequinned Celine suit jacket and Jenner in a black lace Hanae Mori gown. This time around, Jenner made more of a statement — at least sartorially.

Her silver chainmail dress was archival Versace, from the atelier’s Spring-Summer 1999 collection. Keen-eyed fashion enthusiasts and those tuned into ‘90s pop culture may recognize the gown. It was the same chainmail dress worn by Liz Hurley in 1999 at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York.

Hurley was accompanied by her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant, who at the time was cementing his name as British acting royalty, fresh from turns in “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Notting Hill.” Yet despite only having starred in “Austin Powers,” Hurley, never one to fade into the background, was already accruing a string of seismic red carpet appearances that put her on the map far beyond being Grant’s girlfriend.

While some top designers initially refused to dress the lesser-known model and actress in the early years of the decade, Versace had become a faithful go-to. The fashion house provided Hurley with gowns that have since gone down in fashion history — from the risqué safety pin dress worn in 1994 to the chainmail gown of 1999, now revived by Jenner. (The Kylie Cosmetics founder wasn’t the only attendee taking inspiration from the ‘90s — as actor Ayo Edibiri arrived in an oversized gray Loewe suit that seemed to nod to Julia Roberts’ legendary Armani menswear moment at the 1990 Golden Globes.)

And although Jenner — like Hurley — is dating one of the most famous actors of our time, there was, of course, no risk of her being stuck in Chalamet’s shadow. The beauty and fashion mogul’s starpower extends far beyond whoever she is romantically linked with — and by slipping on the historic Versace dress, Jenner aligned herself with one of Hollywood’s fashion trailblazers.

