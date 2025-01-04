Neil Young back on at the Glastonbury music festival, citing ‘an error in the information received’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Neil Young is setting the record straight about his upcoming appearance at Glastonbury 2025.

The legendary musician took to his personal blog on Friday to say he will in fact be playing at the celebrated UK-based fest, after previously announcing he had pulled out of the commitment.

“Due to an error in the information received, I had decided to not play the Glastonbury festival, which I always have loved,” Young wrote this weekend.

“Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing! Hope to see you there!”

The crooner signed his missive with “Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts.” He did not clarify what error in information he had received.

Earlier this month, the “Heart of Gold” singer announced on the same website his reason for backing out of his set was because of requests made by the festival’s corporate partner, British broadcaster the BBC.

“The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all time favorite outdoor gigs,” Young wrote in the statement at the time. “We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in. it seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way i remember it being.”

“We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn – off, and not for me like it used to be,” he added.

Young did not elaborate on what he claimed the festival had wanted him and his band to do during their set that caused him to pull out of performing.

Glastonbury is one of the UK’s biggest musical festivals, having started in 1970. The 2025 event will take place between June 25-29 and is held at Worthy Farm in southwestern England.

As of Friday, the festival has confirmed on its website Young will be headlining, with Sir Rod Stewart also set to appear.

CNN’s Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.