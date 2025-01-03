Skip to Content
Vehicle fire causes lane closures on Union Blvd. in Colorado Springs

Photo courtesy of KRDO viewer
today at 2:57 PM
Published 3:04 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A crash and subsequent vehicle fire are causing lane closures on Union Blvd. in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

The City of Colorado Springs said just before 3 p.m. that the vehicle fire had caused all southbound lanes of N. Union Blvd. to be closed at Ranch Dr. and traffic is being diverted onto Ranch Dr. This is near the intersection of N. Union Blvd. and N. Academy Blvd.

The city has not said at this time when the lanes will reopen. Images of the vehicle fire can be seen above.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

