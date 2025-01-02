“To Catch a Predator” TikTok scheme leads to kidnapping charges against 5 Assumption University students

By Matt Schooley

Click here for updates on this story

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Five students at Assumption University in Massachusetts are facing criminal charges after police say they used a dating app to lure a man to campus, then attacked him in an attempt to recreate a TikTok trend based on the show “To Catch a Predator.”

Assumption University students Joaquin Smith, Isabella Trudeau, Kevin Carroll, Kelsy Brainard, and Easton Randall are each charged with kidnapping and conspiracy. Carroll also faces a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon while Brainard faces an additional charge of witness intimidation.

The incident unfolded October 1, 2024, though a criminal complaint was not issued until December 4.

Brainard, who is 18 years old, allegedly used Tinder to invite the victim to campus. Police said the goal of the group was “to simulate the TikTok fad of luring a sexual predator to a location and subsequently physically assaulting him or calling the police.”

“To Catch a Predator” was a television show that attempted to catch adult men who were trying to have sexual encounters with underage people they met online.

Randall allegedly told police that the group was trying to simulate the TikTok trend that recreates the premise of the show but, “this got out of hand and went bad.”

The day of the incident, Assumption University police received a report of a disturbance at Alumni Hall. At first, Brainard told an officer she was the victim in the incident. She claimed a “creepy guy” she met on Tinder came to campus in hopes of meeting an underage girl.

The Worcester Police Department later received a report from the victim, who said he was on campus to meet a girl and was subsequently attacked by a “mob.”

“The subject reported that he was able to break free and ran up the stairs being chased by the group of 25 or more,” police said.

According to court documents, further investigation showed that Brainard was not being truthful about what happened.

“Upon obtaining footage it is determined that the report filed by Ms. Brainard was false and fabricated and her victimization was fraudulently reported to mislead police in believing a sexual predator was on campus to conceal that the subject was lured to campus to be caught as a sexual predator by a group of students lacking legal authority to do so,” the report reads.

Police said Brainard can be seen on video laughing and smiling and “does not appear to be in fear or even slightly uncomfortable,” when the victim arrived in the dorm hall.

After a group that was waiting nearby allegedly “berated” the victim and accused him of being a sexual predator, police say surveillance and cellphone videos show he was restrained and held against his will.

The victim was able to break free and run from the room, while being chased by a large group of students as he fled to his car.

While at the car, police say the victim was punched, kicked, and had the driver’s side door repeatedly slammed on his head.

Assumption police said Tinder messages do not indicate that the victim was trying to find an underage girl.

The university released a statement, calling the students’ alleged behavior “abhorrent and antithetical to Assumption University’s mission and values.”

“This incident highlights the very real harm that social media can inflict when it promotes dangerous and irresponsible behavior,” the statement read in part.

The university said it cannot comment on what punishment the students could face.

“While we cannot comment on the ongoing student conduct investigations and attendant disciplinary processes, Assumption University is committed to maintaining a campus environment where every individual is treated with respect and dignity–including guests,” the Assumption spokesperson said. “We strongly condemn all forms of violence and misconduct, and we are dedicated to fostering a community where all individuals feel safe and supported.”

The students are scheduled to be arraigned on January 16.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.