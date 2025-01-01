FAA investigating after close call for plane operated by Colorado-based airline on LAX runway

COLORADO (KRDO) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a Colorado-operated plane had a close call with an active runway at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The near miss, which happened at around 4:30 p.m. California time on Dec. 27, was caught on a live broadcast and quickly posted online.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qx-iVaFKnoc

The plane was operated by Key Lime Air, an air charter that has been based in Colorado since 1996, and was reportedly carrying members of the Gonzaga University men's basketball team.

The plane had just landed and the pilots were approaching an active runway, where they were expected to wait for permission to proceed, according to our Denver news partners.

But as the plane approached where they were supposed to stop, the plane continued inching forward.

According to a statement from the FAA, concerned air traffic controllers directed the aircraft to stop before crossing the runway, where a second aircraft was beginning to take off.

“Key Lime – stop, stop, stop,” an air controller watching the plane can be heard saying to the crew.

The plane came to a stop just before it entered the runway – where a Delta jet had just sped past and began its ascent.

According to our Denver affiliates, records show the that Key Lime Air's planes have been involved in over a dozen incidents in the past 25 years that were investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, including four fatal crashes.

In a statement, the FAA said it is working to investigate the incident.