Red Rocks Amphitheater ranks fourth most attended venue in the world in 2024

MORRISON, Colo. (KRDO) – The state's famous Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater in Morrison is celebrating an extremely successful year, ranking not only the most attended outdoor venue in the nation but also the fourth most attended venue globally this year.

The venue said it distributed 1.69 million tickets in 2024 for 233 events, spanning concerts, fitness events, graduations, private events and movie showings.

According to data from Billboard magazine, the venue was the second-most attended in the U.S. for a second year in a row, sitting only behind New York's Madison Square Garden.

It was also the fourth most-attended venue in the world behind London’s O2 Arena, Madison Square Garden and Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional.

Between events, the amphitheater stayed busy, welcoming over a million people into the space.

“Colorado’s natural beauty, a unique history, an all-star line-up and fantastic fans are a hard combination to beat, and Red Rocks had all of it this year,” venue Director Tad Bowman said.

Billboard’s reported attendance figures aren’t the only honors Red Rocks is celebrating. The Academy of Country Music named Red Rocks its Outdoor Venue of the Year, and digital music publication EDM Maniac’s EDMMY Award for Venue of the Year went to Red Rocks.

The Red Rocks Amphitheater, which opened in 1941, is owned by the city and county of Denver and operated by Denver Arts & Venues.