FRIGID end to 2024 with more mountain snow approaching

NEW YEARS EVE: A passing cold front brings frigid afternoon highs in the 30s and 40s for our lower lying areas along and east of I-25. It'll be in the high teens in Colorado Springs and low 20s in Pueblo at midnight - BUNDLE UP! We stay mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and just the chance for a few snowflakes to fall across the mountains and Palmer Divide.

NEW YEARS DAY: The colder temperatures stick with us for New Years Day with highs in the low to mid 40s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Snow begins across northwestern Colorado in the early afternoon, taking over our central mountains overnight into early Thursday morning.

EXTENDED: Snow wraps up for the high country by Thursday afternoon. Slightly above average temperatures return all across Colorado by the end of the work week. The weekend could bring a decent temperature drop and some rain/snow mixing to the I-25 corridor. We'll keep you updated as this next system develops.