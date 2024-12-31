Family remembers 19-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the motorcyclist who passed away in a Christmas Eve crash was a 19-year-old.

According to CSPD, they were called out to the intersection of Cheyenne Meadows Road and Venetucci Boulevard for a crash on Dec. 24. Police say the motorcyclist was deceased at the scene, and the driver of the other car remained at the scene and was not injured.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased motorcyclist as Domenic Gatlin.

The family of Gatlin says he was beloved for his quick wit and joyful presence.

"He consistently brought smiles to those around him with his sharp humor and caring nature, lighting up any room he entered," said a statement from the Gatlin family to KRDO13. "His energetic personality and selfless, caring attitude made him a reliable son, sibling, and friend who was always there to support and uplift others.”

Police say this was the 47th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.