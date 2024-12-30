What’s open and closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 2025?

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Whether it’s the first or the last day of the year, there are usually some errands to be run.

This year, New Year’s Eve is on Wednesday and New Year’s Day falls on Thursday.

Many retailers, grocery stores and pharmacies will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, though some have modified hours.

Here’s what’s open and closed on New Year’s Eve and on New Year’s Day, 2025.

Grocery stores

Albertsons Companies — which includes ACME, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Tom Thumb and Vons — will be open on New Year’s Eve and Day on reduced hours. Some store pharmacies will be open on select hours on New Year’s Day. Albertsons says to check with your local location before going.

Most Kroger family stores will be open during regular hours. Along with Kroger, the company owns Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, Jay C, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Owen’s, Pay Less, Pick ‘n Save, QFC, Ralphs and Smith’s.

On New Year’s Day, warehouse club Costco is closed. Sam’s Club will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and is closed on New Year’s Day.

Aldi closes early on New Year’s Eve and is closed on New Year’s Day. Most Whole Foods stores will be open for limited hours on both days. Specialty grocer Trader Joe’s is open until 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

Retail

Walmart stores will be open as usual. Target will also be open for both days, though some stores may close early on New Year’s Eve.

Most Home Depot locations will close early, at 6 p.m., on New Year’s Eve and operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Lowe’s will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Macy’s is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and is open during regular hours on New Year’s Day. Kohl’s will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack will be open with limited hours both days.

Pharmacies

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open, though some may be on limited hours. Most Walgreens will operate on limited hours on New Year’s Eve and close on New Year’s Day.

Rite Aid will be open on New Year’s Eve and close on New Year’s.

Financial centers

Most banks follow the Federal Reserve banking holidays, so most teller services will be closed on New Year’s Day. As always, mobile banking services and ATMs are available.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo locations will be closed on New Year’s.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will not be trading on New Year’s.

Postal services

USPS will not be sending or delivering mail on New Year’s Day.

Only UPS Domestic Ground, Air and International will be operating on New Year’s Eve. Limited UPS locations will be open both days, and UPS Express Critical is available for both.

FedEx will mostly operate as normal on New Year’s Eve, but FedEx Express, Freight and Office will have limited service. FedEx will be closed for New Year’s Day, except for its Custom Critical service.

