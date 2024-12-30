Skip to Content
Police searching for suspected vandals of Pueblo Riverwalk

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo police are asking for the public's help in identifying the individuals they believe are connected to property damage along the Pueblo Riverwalk.

If you recognize any of these suspects, or have information on the crime, you're asked to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867). You can also submit your tip online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Police say that if your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

