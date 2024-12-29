Shark attack at Egyptian Red Sea resort kills one foreigner, injures another

By Nadeen Ebrahim, CNN

(CNN) — A shark attack in Egypt’s Red Sea resort town of Marsa Alam has killed one foreigner and injured another, Egypt’s Ministry of Environment said in a statement Sunday.

The attack occurred in deep waters, the ministry said, outside the designated swimming area of Marsa Alam.

The injured foreigner was taken Porto Ghalib hospital for treatment, the ministry statement said, adding that an emergency committee has been established to investigate the incident.

Their nationalities have not been disclosed.

There have been several similar incidents in recent years.

Last year, a deadly shark attack killed a Russian citizen in the popular tourist city of Hurghada on Egypt’s eastern coast, prompting the closure of nearby beaches.

