COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a three-car crash shut down westbound Platte and Wooten Road.

As of 1:45 p.m., a KRDO13 crew arrived at the scene and said Wooten was still shut down, but Platte had opened in both directions.

CSPD says at least two people are requiring medical attention at the hospital.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.