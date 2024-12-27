Beyoncé Bowl is now available for your viewing pleasure on Netflix

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Beyoncé’s epic Christmas Day football halftime performance was so nice, you can now watch it twice – or as much as you want to.

Netflix announced Friday that Queen Bey’s performance during its first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday is now available as a standalone special.

“The expansive performance of music, fashion and history featured a slew of guest performers in a roof-raising twelve-plus minutes showcasing the first live performance of songs from her genre-bending and record-breaking ‘Cowboy Carter’ album,” according to a press release from the streamer. “The 11-time Grammy-nominated, juggernaut album recently became the most nominated album by a female artist.”

The superstar singer performed multiple singles from the album, joined by several collaborators from the project, including Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy. Viewers were also thrilled to see Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, performing with her com.

There were also special guests, Mexican Cowgirl, Melanie Rivera, bull-riding legend, Myrtis Dightman, Jr., known as the “Jackie Robinson of Rodeo,” Miss Rodeo Texas Princess 2004 and Miss Rodeo Texas 2015, Nikki Woodward, and the first Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas, Ja’Dayia Kursh.

Beyoncé ended her performance by saying “Merry Christmas, God bless y’all,” as she was “literally lifting to the rafters,” Netflix said.

The musical event was a big gift for the streamer.

Nielsen reported that viewership for the Ravens-Texans game peaked at the halftime show, dubbed the Beyoncé Bowl, with 27 million viewers.

It was not the first rodeo for Bey and the NFL.

She headlined Super Bowl XLVII on February 3, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was joined onstage by Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, her fellow Destiny’s Child group members. The performance became the second most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in history at the time, according to Netflix.

Beyoncé joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars in Santa Clara, California for Super Bowl XV three years later. It was one of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows with 115.5 million tuned in to get in “Formation.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.