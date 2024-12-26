Skip to Content
Two people shot, one of them dead after Pueblo double shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says two people were shot early Thursday morning.

According to the department, PPD officers were sent to the 1100 block of Eagan Avenue around 1:53 a.m. Officers say they found one male victim with a gunshot wound and another deceased male.

Police say the surviving victim was taken to the hospital. The coroner's office will release the name of the surviving victim, but as of right now that has not been released.

PPD says this is the 20th homicide in Pueblo this year.

Police say there is not a suspect at large. Police say they're working to determine if charges can be filed against a suspect as they continue their investigation.

