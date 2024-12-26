New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement begins across Colorado, with Uber offering discounted rides

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reminding drivers to not drop the ball this New Year's Eve – instead, make a plan and choose a sober ride.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 2, CDOT will support the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 68 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat Is On New Year’s Eve Weekend DUI enforcement period.

Drivers can expect to see more officers patrolling the streets, as well as sobriety checkpoints aimed at removing impaired drivers from Colorado’s roads.

“The heat is on this New Year’s Eve, Colorado. Law enforcement across the state will remove impaired drivers from the road and encourage motorists to start 2025 safely,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard said. “Before heading out to a bar or party this holiday, take a minute to make a plan. It could save your life. It could save a loved one’s life. Choose a sober ride every time.”

According to CDOT, to date in 2024, 190 people have died on Colorado roads due to impaired drivers, making up for 30% of all traffic fatalities this year.

Last year’s New Year’s Eve Weekend enforcement period concluded with 239 reported DUI arrests across the state. Throughout all enforcement periods this year alone, there have been 6,307 DUI arrests.

To encourage safe rides and help prevent impaired driving this holiday season, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Colorado and Uber are partnering to provide $7 ride credits to Coloradoans statewide.

Ride credits can be redeemed using code SAFECO24 in the Uber app starting Dec. 25 through Jan. 1, 2025, while supplies last.