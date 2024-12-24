Real-life Mrs. Claus: Retired Iowa teacher provides Christmas gifts for thousands of kids

By Laura Terrell

Click here for updates on this story

ALBIA, Iowa (KCCI) — Mary Sauter is determined that no child should have to wake up Christmas morning without toys to open. That’s why the retired Albia teacher shops year-round for brand-new toys at deep discounts. She has filled an Albia warehouse from top to bottom with everything from books to bikes.

“I will get notices from people who have distributed toys, and they will say we took this bag of toys to a mother, and she just cried … because she didn’t think she was going to have anything for Christmas for her kids, so she just cried,” said Mary Sauter.

Since she retired, Sauter has been shopping and distributing toys to thousands of children all over Iowa for the last 13 years. She raises about $75,000 a year through donations and a golf tournament through her “Pay It Forward” nonprofit. She is proud of her thrifty shopping and says a $100 donation will buy $500 worth of toys.

“The need is unbelievable. I get upset about it. There is just so many kids who need help, and if it wasn’t for Mary’s program, they wouldn’t get it,” said Janey Wales, a volunteer who helps Sauter shop and deliver toys.

So far, Sauter has given toys to more than 18 school districts across Iowa. Elementary schools identify students in need and send Sauter a list with the children’s ages and interests. Sauter is passionate about making sure each child gets gifts picked specifically for them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.