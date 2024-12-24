Skip to Content
News

Motorcyclist dies in Christmas Eve crash in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
Published 9:52 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a motorcyclist died in a Christmas Eve crash.

Police say they are on the scene of Cheyenne Meadows Road and Venetucci Boulevard.

According to CSPD, they believe speed was a factor as the motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a white GMC.

Police say the driver of the white GMC is okay and still cooperating at the scene. The area is expected to be closed off for another hour or two.

This is an active investigation and police are working to learn more about any other factors that may have played into the crash.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content