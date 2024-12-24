Motorcyclist dies in Christmas Eve crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a motorcyclist died in a Christmas Eve crash.

Police say they are on the scene of Cheyenne Meadows Road and Venetucci Boulevard.

According to CSPD, they believe speed was a factor as the motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a white GMC.

Police say the driver of the white GMC is okay and still cooperating at the scene. The area is expected to be closed off for another hour or two.

This is an active investigation and police are working to learn more about any other factors that may have played into the crash.