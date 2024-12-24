Illinois state trooper hit, killed while removing debris on interstate; driver charged, ISP says

By Stephanie Wade

WILL COUNTY, Illinois (WLS) — An Illinois State Police trooper was hit and killed in the southwest suburbs on Monday.

The crash happened around 9:42 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-55 near Blodgett Road in the Channahon area.

Illinois State Trooper Clay Carns, 35, was removing debris from the highway when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado truck, ISP said.

Trooper Carns was rushed to a hospital in Joliet where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as John Fleet of Wilmington, according to ISP.

Flee remained on the scene. The driver is now facing a Scott’s Law charge and multiple Illinois Vehicle Code citations by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Fleet has since been released, ISP said.

Carns served 11 years with Illinois State Police.

He is survived by his wife, two children, siblings and his parents.

The deadly crash happened as the state observed Scott’s Law Day. It’s also known as “Move Over” Law, and it requires drivers to slow down or move over for construction or emergency vehicles.

Scott’s Law was created when Chicago Fire Lt. Scott Gillen was killed on the Dan Ryan 24 years ago. He was hit and killed by a drunk driver as he helped people who had been in a crash.

On January 1, Scott’s Law will be slightly changed.

It will require people to both slow down and move over, if traffic allows, for emergency or construction vehicles that are stopped on the side of a road.

The law currently gives drivers an option of either slowing down or moving over.

