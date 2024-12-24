Former President Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after being treated for flu

By Edward-Isaac Dovere and Sam Fossum, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from a hospital on Tuesday one day after being admitted for the flu, his office said.

“President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu. He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received. He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all,” his office said in a statement.

Clinton, 78, was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever.

Since leaving the White House nearly a quarter-century ago, the 42nd president has endured several health scares.

He had quadruple bypass heart surgery in New York in 2004 and experienced a partially collapsed lung the following year. He had another heart procedure in 2010, when two stents were inserted into a coronary artery.

He was hospitalized in Los Angeles for six days in 2021 for a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.

Clinton spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August and was extraordinarily active on the campaign trail this fall. He has kept a robust travel schedule since the election with the release of his new book, “Citizen: My Life After the White House.”

Flu activity is rising across the US, according to surveillance data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health care visits for flu-like illness have been above baseline levels since the end of November and hospitalization rates have doubled over the past two weeks; there were about 5 hospitalizations for flu for every 100,000 people during the second week of December. There have been at least 1.9 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 970 deaths from flu so far this season, the CDC estimates.

Anyone can get the flu, but some people are more at risk for severe disease, including people aged 65 and older. Flu can be treated with prescription antiviral medicines such as Tamiflu. The medicine is most effective when it’s started within two days after symptoms and can lessen symptoms and reduce the amount of time people feel sick.

