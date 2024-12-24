Avian virus is behind significant die-off of invasive bird species near La Junta, CPW says

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife said an avian virus is behind a significant die-off of an invasive bird species in the lower Arkansas River valley near La Junta and Rocky Ford.

Wildlife Officer Jordon DePriest said CPW offices in the region have received a high volume of calls recently about hundreds of non-native birds that have died recently.

In response, CPW sent two dead Eurasian collared doves to its wildlife health lab for testing. The birds came back positive for Avian Paramyxovirus-1 (PPMV-1).

PPMV-1 is different from the influenza viruses that have circulated in wild birds in recent years. The virus was first found in wild birds in Colorado during the winter of 2014, when it caused a die‐off of the same species of dove.

According to DePriest, the virus primarily affects collared doves and pigeons. Humans generally are not affected by PPMV-1.

"We believe this virus will be limited to Eurasian collared doves, for the most part, and will run its course in a few weeks," DePriest said.

According to CPW, Eurasian collared doves have large bodies with small heads, dark bill and a long, square-tipped tail. Their upper bodies are sandy brown with a black crescent on the back of the neck.

CPW said it's a good idea to clean backyard birdfeeders weekly, or take birdfeeders down altogether if you're concerned about attracting sick wild birds.

"Of course, we don’t recommend people handle sick or dead birds and keep your children, pets and domestic birds away from them."