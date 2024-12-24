2024 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the 2024 presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns.

Republican Candidates

Donald Trump – 45th president of the United States

Primary Campaign Committee – Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc.

Website – https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

November 15, 2022 – Trump announces that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms.

Nikki Haley – Former governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the United Nations

Primary Campaign Committee – Nikki Haley for President Inc.

Website – https://nikkihaley.com/

February 14, 2023 – Haley announces in a video that she will run for president in 2024.

March 6, 2024 – Haley suspends her presidential campaign.

Vivek Ramaswamy – Entrepreneur and author

Primary Campaign Committee – Vivek 2024

Website – https://www.vivek2024.com/

February 21, 2023 – Ramaswamy announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

January 15, 2024 – Ramaswamy suspends his presidential campaign.

Perry Johnson – Businessman

Primary Campaign Committee – Perry Johnson for President

Website – https://www.perryjohnson.com/

March 2, 2023 – Johnson announces his candidacy to a group of supporters.

October 20, 2023 – Johnson suspends his presidential campaign.

Asa Hutchinson – Former governor of Arkansas

Primary Campaign Committee – America Strong and Free

Website – https://www.asfpac.com/

April 2, 2023 – Hutchinson announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during an interview on ABC News.

January 16, 2024 – Hutchinson suspends his presidential campaign.

Larry Elder – Conservative talk radio host

Primary Campaign Committee – Elder for President 24

Website – https://www.larryelder.com/

April 20, 2023 – Elder tells Tucker Carlson on Fox News that he is running for president in 2024.

October 26, 2023 – Elder suspends his presidential campaign.

Tim Scott – Senator from South Carolina

Primary Campaign Committee – Tim Scott for America

Website – https://votetimscott.com/

May 22, 2023 – Scott announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in an address at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University.

November 12, 2023 – Scott suspends his campaign for president.

Ron DeSantis – Governor of Florida

Primary Campaign Committee – Ron DeSantis for President

Website – https://rondesantis.com

May 24, 2023 – DeSantis announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in an event on Twitter’s audio platform with Elon Musk.

January 21, 2024 – DeSantis suspends his campaign for President.

Chris Christie – Former governor of New Jersey

Primary Campaign Committee – Chris Christie for President, Inc.

Website – https://chrischristie.com/

June 6, 2023 – Christie announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at a New Hampshire town hall event.

January 10, 2024 – Christie announces that he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Mike Pence – Former US Vice President

Primary Campaign Committee – Mike Pence for President

Website – https://mikepence2024.com/

June 6, 2023 – Pence announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in a launch video.

October 28, 2023 – Pence suspends his campaign for president.

Doug Burgum – Governor of North Dakota

Primary Campaign Committee – Doug Burgum for America

Website – https://www.dougburgum.com/

June 7, 2023 – During a speech in North Dakota, Burgum announces he will seek the Republican nomination for president.

December 4, 2023 – Burgum suspends his campaign for president.

Francis Suarez – Mayor of Miami, Florida

Primary Campaign Committee – Suarez for President, Inc.

Website – https://www.itstimewegetstarted.com/

June 15, 2023 – Suarez announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in a campaign video.

August 29, 2023 – Announces that he is ending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Will Hurd – Former Texas congressman

Primary Campaign Committee – Hurd for America

Website – https://www.willbhurd.com/

June 22, 2023 – Hurd announces his candidacy on “CBS Mornings.”

October 9, 2023 – Announces that he is ending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Democratic Candidates

Marianne Williamson – Author and activist

Primary Campaign Committee – Marianne Williamson for President

Website – https://www.marianne2024.com

March 4, 2023 – Williamson formally announces that she’s running for president in 2024, her second bid for the White House following an unsuccessful campaign in 2020.

February 7, 2024 – Announces that she is suspending her presidential campaign.

Joe Biden – 46th President of the United States

Primary Campaign Committee – Biden for President

Website – https://joebiden.com/

April 25, 2023 – Biden announces his 2024 reelection campaign.

July 21, 2024 – Ends his reelection bid and endorses Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him.

Dean Phillips – Member of Congress from Minnesota

Primary Campaign Committee – Dean 24, Inc.

Website – https://www.dean24.com/

October 27, 2023 – Formally launches his presidential campaign.

March 6, 2024 – Phillips suspends his campaign for president.

Kamala Harris – 46th US Vice President

Primary Campaign Committee – Harris for President

Website – https://kamalaharris.com/

July 21, 2024 – In a letter posted to his official account on X, President Biden announces he will not seek reelection and endorses Harris to become the Democratic nominee.

Independent and Third Party Candidates

Chase Oliver – Previous candidate for congress in Georgia

Primary Campaign Committee – Chase Oliver for President

Website – https://www.votechaseoliver.com/

April 4, 2023 – Posts on X that he is running for President.

May 26, 2024 – Wins the Libertarian Party presidential nomination after seven rounds of voting at the party’s convention in Washington, DC.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr – Environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist

Primary Campaign Committee – Team Kennedy

Website – https://www.kennedy24.com/

April 19, 2023 – Kennedy launches his bid for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination.

October 9, 2023 – Announces his independent candidacy for president, officially ending his effort to win the Democratic primary in favor of a general election bid.

August 23, 2024 – Announces he is suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump.

Cornel West – Scholar

Primary Campaign Committee – Cornel West for President

Website – https://www.cornelwest2024.com/

June 5, 2023 – Announces he will run for president as a candidate for the People’s Party.

October 5, 2023 – Announces he will run as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election, abandoning his campaign for the Green Party’s nomination.

Jill Stein – Physician

Primary Campaign Committee – Jill Stein for President 2024

Website – https://www.jillstein2024.com/

November 9, 2023 – Announces she plans to seek the Green Party’s nomination for the White House in 2024.

