Security guard in Widefield School District 3 facing child abuse charges

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) - A school security guard in Widefield District 3 is facing felony child abuse charges after being accused of breaking a 12-year-old's arm.

A notice from the district was sent to parents last week that confirmed the security guard, Terrance Stanley, had been placed on administrative leave after being charged. The district did not specify what school the incident happened at.

According to court documents, Stanley told police he and the student were "goofing around" during lunch. He said the student tapped him on the head before the security guard grabbed his arm and twisted it backward. When the student started crying, Stanley let go. The student then went to the nurse who determined he was "okay."

Documents state the school principal called the student's mother and told her what occurred. The mother took her son to an urgent care facility where it was determined the student had a fractured elbow.

Court documents then state that the student was interviewed about the incident and "explained a very similar occurrence." Documents also state the investigating deputy followed up with the urgent care, who confirmed the student did have a fractured right elbow.