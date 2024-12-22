Small plane crashes into Brazilian city, killing all 10 people on board

By Duarte Mendonca and Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — A small plane has crashed into an urban center in the southern Brazilian city of Gramado, killing all 10 people on board and injuring over a dozen more on the ground, according to Brazilian authorities.

The crash happened minutes after the aircraft took off on Sunday morning, according to the National Civil Defense, where it collided with the chimney of a building, then with a residence, and finally into a furniture store. Debris also hit an inn, the civil defense added.

The civil defense for Rio Grande do Sul, the region where Gramado is located, says at least 17 people were injured. Most were hospitalized due to inhaling smoke from fire caused by the accident, the region’s Public Security Department added.

The Governor of Rio Grande do Sul Eduardo Leite said all 10 occupants of the aircraft died. The state civil defense said those who died were all part of the same family.

Leite had said earlier that two of those injured in the crash “seem to be in serious condition due to burns.”

Video from the scene showed fire burning outside a building, with debris scattered all over the ground. The footage also showed an overcast sky with fog covering the area.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the tragedy.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sent his condolences to the families of the victims in a post on X.

“I hope that the injured have a speedy recovery. The Air Force is investigating the causes of the accident and the federal government is at the disposal of the state government and local authorities to clarify the situation as soon as possible,” he wrote.

Gramado is considered a small mountain resort popular with tourists, especially around Christmas, when the area boasts hundreds of holiday attractions.

Sunday’s tragedy happened months after a passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed outside São Paulo, killing everyone on board.

