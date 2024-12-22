Cloudier but still warm Sunday

TODAY: It's another comfortable day with well above average temperatures in the low 60s in Colorado Springs and even some mid 60s in Pueblo. We will have more clouds moving in throughout the day and breezier conditions. We could see a few sprinkles along and east of I-25 and a few snowflakes across the mountains.

TOMORROW: Temperatures cool a few degrees Monday with a system lingering just north of Colorado. Breezy conditions and a few scattered showers are possible across all of Colorado again.

EXTENDED: We dry out Christmas Eve with afternoon highs staying in the low 50s for Colorado Springs. Our next chance for a few more showers along the I-25 corridor will be late Christmas day. Right now, it appears we'll see snow across the mountains but mostly rain in lower lying areas considering moisture is expected to move in while temperatures are still well above freezing. However, it's still a little early so check back for more finetuned forecasts tomorrow.