UCCS men’s basketball team beats Bethany College

Published 10:48 PM

The UCCS men's basketball team beat Bethany College on Friday afternoon 85-70. William Becker scored 29 points for the Mountain Lions.

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

Skip to content