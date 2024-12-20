Humana Medicare Advantage removes CommonSpirit from their network

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Some patients with St. Francis, St. Francis Interquest, St. Mary Corwin, St. Thomas More, and Penrose Main hospitals will likely be forced to find a new healthcare provider.

Humana Medicare Advantage is dropping CommonSpirit, which oversees those hospitals, from its network.

According to CommonSpirit Health, the agreement with Humana Medicare Advantage is set to expire at the end of the year and Humana is dropping all CommonSpirit services in Colorado.

The change means that patients will see higher out-of-pocket costs if they wish to continue receiving care at CommonSpirit facilities.

The changes go into effect Jan. 1, 2025. However, officials with CommonSpirit say patients still have options, as some patients are eligible to enroll in a different Medicare Advantage plan beginning Jan. 1.