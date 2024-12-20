Holiday mix-up leaves Salvation Army toys in the wrong hands

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - What was supposed to be a joyous event ended with frustration, according to some participants.

On Thursday, the Salvation Army held their Angel Tree toy distribution, anticipating to distribute about 5,000 toys and stockings to about 1,500 kids and kids.

However, some families say their children received the wrong toys. They claim some teens got toddler toys, boys ended up with girl toys, and vice versa.

"The efforts of the community are what drive this program and make the seemingly impossible, possible. However, like any human endeavor, mistakes can occur especially when coordinating and distributing this massive number of toys," wrote the Salvation Army in a release.

The Salvation Army says they are committed to ensuring toys end up with the right people and are encouraging anyone with the wrong gifts to come by the Salvation Army to exchange the toys.