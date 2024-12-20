BOLO: 14-year-old missing out of Calhan

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is hoping people will be on the look out for a 14-year-old girl who is missing out of Calhan.

Natalie Battersy was last seen off 5th Street late on Thursday night around 11 p.m.

The CBI says Natalie suffers from a developmental disability.

Have you seen 14 year old Natalie Battersey?



She was last seen around 10:00 pm in the Calhan area.



Natalie is 5’04” 180lbs. Brown hair/brown eyes. She was wearing black sweatpants with a white and black jacket and pink headphones.



If you see her call EPSO at 719-390-5555. pic.twitter.com/TQ86GpG6eX — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 20, 2024

She was last seen wearing a black and white sports jacket, shiny black sweats, glasses, and headphones. She is 5'4" and about 188 pounds.

If you see her, please call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.