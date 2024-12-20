Skip to Content
News

BOLO: 14-year-old missing out of Calhan

CBI
By
today at 8:17 AM
Published 8:16 AM

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is hoping people will be on the look out for a 14-year-old girl who is missing out of Calhan.

Natalie Battersy was last seen off 5th Street late on Thursday night around 11 p.m.

The CBI says Natalie suffers from a developmental disability.

She was last seen wearing a black and white sports jacket, shiny black sweats, glasses, and headphones. She is 5'4" and about 188 pounds.

If you see her, please call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content