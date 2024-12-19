Two people dead following fatal accident in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — Two people have died and two others are in a hospital following a fatal crash in Pueblo early Thursday morning

Police closed a three-block stretch between of Pueblo Boulevard between O'Neal Avenue and Vinewood Lane just after 5 a.m.

According to police, this was a single-vehicle crash.

An SUV was found on its side in a backyard, with four people inside.

Police report that the driver of the car failed to navigate a curve and crashed into a guardrail; it then crashed through parts of three backyard fences along Pueblo Boulevard.

The affected homes face Taylor Lane , south of the crash scene.

The driver of the car is one of the victims who died at the scene.

Police cite speed and alcohol as factors as officers continue their investigations; two drones were used to survey the crash scene.

"Imagine the loudest thunder you ever heard," said Jim Cook, a residents of one of the affected homes. "That's what I heard. I was up late watching TV at around 2 a.m. when I heard it. I came out and helped take two people to the ambulance, and I saw a man pinned under the car. I knew he was gone. I saw two men and a woman. They were young adults."

Other neighbors said that they slept through the crash and weren't aware of it until they woke up, or someone notified them.

Workers temporarily removed part of a fence to retrieve the wrecked SUV; because the street also is part of Highway 45, and Colorado Department of Transportation Crew removed the damaged section of guardrail.

Police cleared from the scene and reopened the affected stretch of Pueblo Boulevard at 9:30 a.m.

Cook said that there have been many crashes on the curve where Thursday's crash happened.

"One person was killed on a motorcycle," he recalled. "People speed through there all the time. Something more needs to be done."