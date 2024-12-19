Suspect identified from standoff and officer-involved shooting in SE Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The suspect involved in a standoff and ultimately a fatal officer-involved shooting with Colorado Springs police last week has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), which investigated the shooting, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a report of shots fired around 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. near the 3800 block of Astrozon Blvd. This is near the intersection of Astrozon and S. Academy Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle in a parking lot. He was armed and was seen waving the gun around, EPCSO said.

The sheriff's office said CSPD officers negotiated with the man for nearly an hour but he refused to drop the gun and fired it multiple times into the air. At one point he raised the gun at officers and several fired their weapons at him. EPCSO said officers immediately rendered aid but the suspect died at the scene. No one else was injured.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Dean Ackerman.

Eight CSPD officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave per the department's police, EPCSO said. In accordance with Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.