CPW: Coyote believed to have attacked 4-year-old located with human DNA on its paws

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they've caught a coyote with human DNA on its paws, tying it to an attack on a 4-year-old girl over Thanksgiving.

The attack happened in a neighborhood east of Monument Creek and Interstate 25 near the U.S. Air Force Academy. At the time, CPW said officers would kill any coyotes in the area of the attack because it’s impossible to identify a single coyote and also to check for rabies in the community.

According to CPW, the coyote also had human food in its stomach.

Now that the coyote has been located, CPW will end their search.

“The good news is that this neighborhood is safe because we caught and removed the coyote that attacked the child on Thanksgiving,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak area in a statement. “The bad news is that a 4-year-old child suffered serious injuries and her family was traumatized because someone was feeding wildlife."

CPW says witnesses told them the child was attacked as a large group of children were playing nearby under adult supervision.

CPW says during their search, they removed two coyotes that repeatedly returned to where the girl was attacked. One was identified to have the DNA on its paws. The second is also dead now, and its carcass is still undergoing testing, according to officials.

Anyone with information about wildlife feeding is asked to call CPW, or report it anonymously to ​Operation Game Thief, or OGT. Reach OGT by calling, toll-free, 1-877-COLO-OGT (or 877-265-6648). Verizon users can dial #OGT. You can also email CPW at game.thief@state.co.us​​.