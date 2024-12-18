Vandals have caused at least $20,000 in graffiti damage across Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is seeking tips from the public after they say a string of graffiti tags have caused at least $20,000 in damages.

MSPD shared photos with KRDO13 showing graffiti on traffic and parking signs, bridges, and mailboxes. MSPD says defacing traffic signs can put pedestrians and drivers at risk.

Source: MSPD

MSPD is asking that residents check their security cameras for any potential footage of the vandals.

"Any viable information, no matter how small, could be critical to the investigation," the department said in a press release. "If you see graffiti, please take pictures of the damage and provide them to the police."

If you witness vandalism or have any tips, you're encouraged to call MSPD Dispatch at (719)390-5555. You can choose to remain anonymous.