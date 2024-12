The Liberty Lancers defeated the Pueblo South Colts, 86-43, on Wednesday night.

London Praytor led the Lancers with 28 points, while Cameron Cunningham added 18 points.

Pueblo South was paced by Caeden Herrera and Sergio Salazar, who each had 13 points.

Liberty improves to 5-1 on the season, while Pueblo South falls to 3-4.