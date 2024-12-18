Skip to Content
News

Passenger dies after crash along Mesa Ridge Parkway

MGN
By
New
Published 1:19 PM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fountain Police Department says they were called to a fatal accident on Wednesday.

According to the police department, they were sent to the 6900 block of Mesa Ridge Parkway for a crash involving two vehicles.

"One of the passengers was transported to an area hospital where they succumbed to the injuries
sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased," wrote the department in a release.

According to police, the Major Crash Team will take over the investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content