Passenger dies after crash along Mesa Ridge Parkway

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fountain Police Department says they were called to a fatal accident on Wednesday.

According to the police department, they were sent to the 6900 block of Mesa Ridge Parkway for a crash involving two vehicles.

"One of the passengers was transported to an area hospital where they succumbed to the injuries

sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased," wrote the department in a release.

According to police, the Major Crash Team will take over the investigation.