‘White Lotus’ Season 3 reveals its reservation date

(CNN) — “White Lotus” is returning and it’s bringing the heat.

HBO released the trailer for the third season of the popular series, which returns with a new all-star cast. Past seasons of the show have been set in Hawaii and Italy, while next season the action takes place in Thailand.

Things get steamy in the country in the critically-acclaimed dark comedy, with trouble brewing as well.

Cast members this season include Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Parker Posey.

Natasha Rothwell is the only returning former cast member. In a conversation with CNN in October, she said people try to “shake” her down for information about the show, which works hard to keep storylines under wraps between seasons.

She also talked about the intense popularity of the series.

“None of us knew what [‘White Lotus’] was going to become, especially me,” Rothwell said. “To have my character be able to come back in this season, exploring her more deeply, it really is exciting to me because I think there was so much to her that we didn’t get to.”

Rothwell starred as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the first season.

“The White Lotus” returns February 16 on Max, which like CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

