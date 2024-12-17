BREAKING: Pueblo Police Department working shooting off Washington Street

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Pueblo Police Department, there's been a shooting near the 400 block of Washington Street.

A representative with the police department says the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

One man was shot and transported to the hospital, police say. Officials say the alleged shooter was detained and is claiming self-defense.

Meanwhile, police say the victim was shot in the chest and has life-threatening injuries.

A KRDO13 crew is on the way, and this article may be updated with further details.