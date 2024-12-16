Skip to Content
Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run in Colorado Springs

today at 12:13 PM
Published 11:56 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a hit-and-run after they say someone was hit by a car.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Woodman Road after someone was found lying in the road Saturday evening.

When police arrived, they say they learned the person had been hit by a vehicle and had life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle left before they arrived.

CSPD says the Major Crash Team is investigating.

