Drone sightings are becoming an issue in the Northeast, but what about Southern Colorado?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple viewers have sent KRDO13 Investigates video of reported drone or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) sightings but despite heightened awareness, local law enforcement agencies say they aren't seeing an uptick in drone sightings after sightings in New Jersey caught national attention.

"I was kind of excited, to be honest. I wasn't like, afraid of it by any means. I was like, this is exciting. Like, they're not just in New Jersey. They seem to be, you know, in other states," Darace Smith contacted KRDO13 Investigates twice since November with sightings of a UAP and drone in the Pueblo night sky.

A couple driving south of Colorado Springs near Fountain told KRDO13 Investigates twice this last weekend they saw a drone with red, green, and white lights in the same area.

Another man this weekend called in and reported seeing four drones flying over his house.

However, local law enforcement agencies say this isn't part of a broader trend.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they have zero credible reports in the past months and neither did the Colorado Springs Police Department.