Travis Hunter wins Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK, NY (KRDO) -- Travis Hunter is the latest Heisman Trophy winner. The Colorado Buffaloes two-way superstar capped off a sensational career by becoming the second Buffs' player to win the award, joining Rashaan Salaam, who won the award in 1994.

Hunter earned 552 first-place votes, with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty finishing second.

It's one thing to play both offense and defense. It's another to dominate. Hunter caught 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense as a receiver. As a defensive back, he allowed just 22 completions all season, while intercepting 4 passes, and forcing a fumble.

Hunter is a projected top-5 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

His final game at Colorado will be on December 28th against BYU in the Alamo Bowl. That game will be broadcast on KRDO13.