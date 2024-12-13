Houston police officer shoots teen after he allegedly shot at officer during chase

By Web staff

Houston, Texas (KTRK) — A Houston police officer shot a teenager after investigators say the suspect shot at police first in northeast Houston.

It all unfolded just before 10 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Liberty Road near Wallisville Road and the I-69 Eastex Freeway.

According to HPD Chief Noe Diaz, police saw what they believed was a drug deal between two young men in the street.

When an officer in uniform and a marked patrol car approached them, the suspects ran away.

Police got out of their patrol cars and told the suspects to stop, HPD said.

That’s when an officer noticed one of the young men was carrying a handgun in his waistband, Diaz said.

Police ran after the suspect with the gun and detained him, but a brief struggle ensued and the suspect got away.

As the suspect was running, he turned and fired shots at least twice at officers, Diaz said, adding that’s when the officer shot the suspect, hitting him several times in the upper torso.

ABC13 is told police gave him first aid. He was taken to the hospital.

The second young man involved got away. Police didn’t provide a description of him.

It’s believed the suspect who was shot is as young as 15 or 16 years old.

Police recovered the handgun.

The officer who shot the suspect has been with the department for eight years, Diaz said.

Per policy, the officer will be placed on administrative leave.

Diaz also said that HPD will work through body camera footage and release the video in 30 days.

