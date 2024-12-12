What are Colorado Springs residents most concerned about? A new city survey finds out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The city of Colorado Springs is releasing the findings of its first-ever Community Satisfaction Survey.

The new survey gathered feedback from a representative of residents from across the city to measure satisfaction with city services and identify key areas for improvement. The city says they plan to continue doing the survey yearly to help track improvements.

The city surveyed 625 residents, who indicated that the public safety issues most important to them were the city's efforts in preventing crime, the overall quality of local police protection and the enforcement of local traffic laws.

Residents also cared about the city's efforts to protect the environment, maintenance of major streets, and the city's approach to managing homelessness.

Residents said they were most satisfied with:

Snow removal on city streets

Number of city parks

Bike/hike trails in the city

City’s support for local military

Quality of local fire protection

Wildfire mitigation efforts

Variety of retail, restaurant and recreational options

However, residents expressed the least satisfaction with:

City efforts to prevent crime

The visibility of police in neighborhoods and retail areas

City swimming pools and community centers

Maintenance of major city streets

Traffic and congestion management

Approach to managing homelessness

"This survey is more than a report, it is a reflection of the collective voices of our community. I am encouraged by the areas we are doing well and equally committed to addressing the concerns that were raised,” Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said. “Data is the foundation for effective decision-making. When we rely on transparent and actionable information, we can ensure that we are delivering the services that matter most to our residents, track our progress, and adjust as needed.”

Residents can access an interactive dashboard with a detailed analysis of the results at ColoradoSprings.gov/CommunitySatisfactionSurvey.